Companies / Industrials

Parliament calls for speedy probe of deadly Denel explosion

05 September 2018 - 08:53 Staff Writer
Jacoba Mouton who worked at Denel for 22 years lays flowers on Tuesday in front of the entrance of Rheinmetall Denel Munitions in Macassar where several employees were killed in an explosion. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Jacoba Mouton who worked at Denel for 22 years lays flowers on Tuesday in front of the entrance of Rheinmetall Denel Munitions in Macassar where several employees were killed in an explosion. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour has called for a speedy investigation of the deadly blast at a Denel plant in the Western Cape.

"The chairperson of the portfolio committee on labour‚ Mr Lemias Mashile‚ has called for a full investigation into the explosion that claimed an unconfirmed number of lives at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town‚" the committee said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

"The department of labour‚ in consultation with Denel‚ must expedite the investigation to ensure that the cause of the explosion is pinned down‚ not only to provide answers to the families of the deceased‚ but also to prevent such an incident from ever happening again.

"At the centre of the investigation must be an analysis of adherence to health and safety laws."

At least eight people died in the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions factory in Macassar on Monday.

The committee called on Denel to assist the injured.

"The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Furthermore‚ the committee wishes those that are injured a speedy recovery and has urged Denel to ensure that they get adequate medical treatment.

"The committee will engage Denel and the department of labour as soon as the investigation is concluded."

Blast at Denel ammunition plant kills eight

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is 51%-owned by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition of Germany and 49% by Denel
National
1 day ago

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Denel deaths highlight lax enforcement

The trend of workplace deaths and injuries will continue because no-one pays enough attention to the issue
Opinion
6 hours ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Shocking testimony evidence of the pain whistle-blowers endure

Those who can expose the malfeasance that has infested state institutions and corporate entities need support
Opinion
6 hours ago

Gupta-linked allies, through Regiments Capital, put city cash lent to Denel at risk, Mashaba says

In June‚ the city was told that Denel was not in a position to settle notes purchased, on the due date, because Denel had serious liquidity problems
National
4 days ago

