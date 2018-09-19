SAA, SA Express and Denel miss reporting deadline, flouting finance act

The 2017-2018 annual reports of struggling state-owned enterprises SAA, SA Express and Denel, will not be tabled in Parliament by the end of September, as required by the Public Finance Management Act.

The reason for the delay in finalising the financial statements has not been disclosed but often it is because the auditor-general has raised issues about the going-concern status of the enterprise. All three SOEs are battling financially and have appealed to the government for funds — R21.7bn over three years in the case of SAA, R1.74bn for SA Express and R3bn for Denel.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to provide details of a funding package for SOEs in his medium-term budget policy statement, to be tabled in parliament on October 24.

In a letter, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan informed the speaker of the National Assembly of the late filing of the three annual reports and financial statements, saying the companies had not submitted their reports to him, five months after the end of March, which was the end of their financial years.

"These SOEs did not submit their 2017-2018 annual reports, audited annual financial statements and audit report to me and the Treasury on August 31, as required by the Public Finance Management Act, as the audits on these entities are still being concluded, after which they must still be reviewed and finalised by the audit committee and boards of the respective SOEs," Gordhan said.

"In light of the above-mentioned situation, I am not in a position to table the SA Express, SAA and Denel’s annual report including the audited financial statements for the 2017-2018 financial year by September 30. The annual financial statements will be tabled as soon as the above-mentioned concerns are resolved."

ensorl@businesslive.co.za