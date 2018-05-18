Companies

Senior Uber executive Jeff Holden the latest to leave Uber

18 May 2018 - 11:03 Kanishka Singh and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Uber offices. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden will leave the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesperson said on Thursday, the latest of more than a dozen senior executives to depart since 2017.

Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company’s flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison, the spokesperson said, but declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been shaking up the company since taking over in August aiming to improve Uber’s reputation after a string of scandals.

Uber, along with Lyft, scrapped mandatory arbitration to settle sexual harassment or assault claims earlier this week, giving victims several options to pursue their claims including public lawsuits.

Uber also launched a new app for its drivers in April, in an effort to improve an often contentious relationship.

Uber’s chief legal officer, Salle Yoo, and head of external affairs Dave Clark left the company in September.

Uber is also searching for a chief financial officer who can help take the company public in 2019. The chief financial officer position has been vacant since 2015.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Holden, who was hired by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick from Groupon, told colleagues that Thursday was his last day with the company.

Reuters

