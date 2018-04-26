Lift for Uber as new transport bill covers the app-based taxi service

App-based taxi service Uber on Wednesday welcomed the National Assembly’s approval of the National Land Transport Amendment Bill.

The bill has been in the making since 2013, and initially excluded e-hailing as a subcategory, although it allowed the use of a smartphone in lieu of a taxi meter.

According to Parliament, the National Land Transport Bill amends the 2009 act by, among other things, providing for non-motorised and accessible transport. This brings the legislation up to date with the various technological developments.

It also provides powers for provinces to conclude contracts for public transport services, expanding the minister’s powers to make regulations and introduce safety measures.

The bill also prescribes criteria and requirements for municipalities to enter into contracts for public transport services.

Public transport

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said the proposed law will play a key role in responding to issues facing public transport. For example, it will grant the government the authority to finalise contracts under certain circumstances.

The office of the ANC chief whip in Parliament said the amendment bill provided MECs with regulatory powers in the provision of coding and branding of vehicles. The bill also amended the integrated public transport network so as to accommodate the rapid transport network and bus rapid transport to reinforce efficiency and contribute to economic development.

The bill has been referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

DA MP and transport spokesman Manny de Freitas said: "Since the introduction of e-hailing systems in SA there has been violence, intimidation and even deaths because there was legislative deficiency in this area. This bill will now create certainty and will be a main contributor towards ending the violence between metered taxis and e-hailing taxis."

He said the specifying of pick-up areas "will ensure that e-hailing taxis operate within a confined area, allowing space for other taxis to operate in those areas as well".

De Freitas also said e-hailing software may not be provided to taxi operators that did not hold valid operating vehicle licences or permits, or whose licence has lapsed or been cancelled.

This will ensure all e-taxis are legally on the road.

New e-hailing-related offences will carry a maximum fine of R100,000 or a maximum of two years’ imprisonment should an e-taxi be found guilty of an offence.

"This bill is innovative in that it now considers all mobility as transport; nonmotorised transport now also includes walking, cycling and animal-drawn vehicles and wheelchairs, irrespective whether they are motorised or not," said De Freitas.

Uber spokeswoman Samantha Allenberg welcomed the bill.

The public-transport sector remains a heavily contested space, with meter-cab taxi drivers continuing to challenge app-based operators such as Uber and Taxify.

