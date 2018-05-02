Tim Cook’s switch to services vindicated in Apple’s latest results

San Francisco — Apple’s results confirmed that, while the days of double-digit smartphone industry growth are over, CEO Tim Cook has a plan to withstand the slowdown.

The shares gained in late trading on Tuesday after the company reported iPhone sales in line with analysts’ expectations, gave a bullish revenue forecast and highlighted a surging services business.

A new $100bn stock repurchase plan and a higher dividend also helped.

The numbers show that Cook’s strategy of selling a growing array of services through a base of more than 1.3-billion Apple devices is working.

Shipments in the smartphone sector have fallen 2% in the past year, according to Strategy Analytics, so the company has to evolve beyond its reliance on a device that still accounts for more than 60% of revenue.

"Slowly but surely, [Apple] is morphing into more than just an iPhone story and is displaying ability to sustain revenue growth irrespective of iPhone trajectory," Amit Daryanani, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a research note.

The company reported iPhone unit sales grew just 2.9% in the fiscal second quarter.

While the flagship iPhone X may not have matched the hype from its launch late last year, the device’s $999 starting price helped boost phone revenue growth to 14%.