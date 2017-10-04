Tesco pays first dividend in three years as turnaround gathers momentum

London — Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, will pay a dividend for the first time in three years, signalling further progress in its recovery from crisis under CEO Dave Lewis.

The supermarket group also reported a 27% rise in first-half profit and its seventh straight quarter of underlying sales growth in its home market, as it successfully navigated an inflationary environment.

However, after an initial rise after the news on Wednesday, Tesco’s shares were flat by midmorning and are down 8% so far this year — reflecting lingering concern about the merits of its £3.7bn agreed bid for wholesaler Booker and a need to increase contributions to cut its pension deficit.

The stock was trading at 230p when Lewis joined in September 2014 and closed on Tuesday at 190p.

Lewis has been leading the fightback after Tesco’s sales and profit were hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and a 2014 accounting scandal that plunged the firm into its worst crisis in its near 100-year history.

Lewis, who joined just before the scandal was uncovered, said paying the 1p interim dividend was a key moment.

"It’s a significant milestone in the recovery of the business and one which demonstrates the confidence we and the board have in our plans," he told reporters.

Fund manager Ed Meier at Old Mutual Global Investors, a top-40 investor, according to Thomson Reuters data, said he expected a 3 pence dividend for the full year.

"While we anticipated this return to the dividend list, we still consider this a strong indication from the company that it is indeed on track for a full recovery." GROWTH Lewis first stabilised Tesco then got it growing again with a focus on more competative prices, new and streamlined product ranges, better customer service and improved supplier relationships.

Tesco remains the largest of Britain’s supermarket groups by a clear margin, having a market share of almost 28 percent according to the latest industry figures.

By purchasing a tighter range of goods and working more closely with its suppliers, Tesco is able to exploit its huge buying scale.

It made operating profit before one off items of 759 million pounds ($1.01 billion) for the six months to Aug. 26 — ahead of analysts’ forecasts and 596 million pounds in the same period last year. Sales increased 3.3% to 25.2 billion pounds.

UK like-for-like sales rose 2.1% in the second quarter, reflecting strong fresh food volume growth. That was, however, a slight slowdown from growth of 2.3% in the first quarter.

Cost savings helped to push up the group operating margin to 2.7% from 2.2% last year, enabling Tesco to reiterate its target for a 3.5%-4% margin by 2019-20.

"Sales are up, profits are up, cash generation continues to strengthen and net debt levels are less than half what they were when we started our turnaround three years ago," Lewis said.

Net debt was down 25% year on year to £3.3bn.

Tesco said its pension deficit had reduced to £2.4bn but it would still increase annual contributions by £15m to £285m from April 2018.

Despite its progress, the discounters remain a major threat to Tesco and its traditional rivals. Aldi said last week it was pressing on with its aggressive expansion in Britain despite a third straight year of falling profits.

