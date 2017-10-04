Zeder’s agricultural investments decline 9.5% to R13.3bn at end-August

Companies

04 October 2017
Zeder Investments CEO Norman Celliers
The value of Zeder’s agricultural investments declined 9.5% to R13.3bn at the end of August from R14.7bn at the end of February, the Stellenbosch-based holding company reported on Wednesday.

The value of its 27% holding in Pioneer Foods fell 23% to R7.4bn from R9.5bn over the six months as its Pioneer share price tumbled from a high of R188 in March to about R113 at the end of August.

This caused the slice of Pioneer in Zeder’s overall portfolio to narrow to 52.3% from 62.7%.

Zeder’s best performing investment was Zaad, which increased in value 33% to R2bn, followed by Kaap Agri, which grew 18% to R1.6bn over the six months.

The group’s interim revenue for the six months to end-August fell 9.6% to R4.4bn while net profit more than halved to R114m from R246m.

"Earnings growth from Kaap Agri and Quantum Foods were offset by declines from Pioneer Foods, Capespan, Zaad and AgriVision," the results statement said.

Zeder said "factors that are unlikely to recur" were to blame for much of the fall in profit, and the first half of its financial year tended to suffer from its "annual input-cost cycle". The group does not pay an interim dividend.

"We believe that, despite inevitable cyclicality, investing in the agribusiness industry should offer attractive long-term returns."

