Exxaro shares surge as it sells stake in titanium miner Tronox

Exxaro’s stake will fall to 29% from just under 43%, the first phase in its plan to sell out of the New York-listed miner altogether

03 October 2017 - 09:27 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Exxaro’s share price rose 5.8% to R132.92 on Tuesday morning after announcing it was selling 16-million of is shares in New York-listed titanium miner Tronox.

Tronox’s share price rose 2.3% to $21.59, indicating Exxaro could raise about $345m from the sale.

Following the sale, Exxaro’s holding in Tronox will fall 42.7% to 29.4%, and its representation on Tronox’s board will fall from three directors to two.

"Exxaro’s objective in selling its Tronox shares is to focus on its core activities, to provide funding for its future capital commitments, to repay debt and to return capital to its shareholders, which it believes is in its shareholders’ best interests," Tuesday’s statement said.

"Exxaro presently intends to sell the remainder of its Tronox shares in a staged process over time."

JP Morgan, Barclays and Morgan Stanley were appointed as joint book-running managers for the disposal.

