Toyota bets on car-hire companies for a boost

Chicago — As vehicle makers in the US struggle to keep selling new cars to American consumers at a record clip, Toyota plans to turn to rental car companies and other fleet operators for a boost.

Toyota will nearly match 2016’s total sales to fleet customers, which means the company has some catching up to do. Deliveries to rental-car companies and other fleets were down by about 20% during the first six months of 2017, according to Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota’s North American operations.

"A lot of our fleet sales are backloaded into the second half," Lentz said in a phone interview before the grand opening on Thursday of Toyota’s new North American headquarters in Plano, Texas. "We’re confident we’re in good shape for the rest of the year." Vehicle makers sold fewer cars and trucks during each of this year’s first six months, putting the industry on course for its first annual drop since 2009. Toyota has been hit harder than many of its peers by a rapid shift in demand towards sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and away from sedans such as the Camry, the US market’s top-selling passenger car for the last 15 years.

Toyota’s deliveries fell 3.6% to the end of June, outpacing the industry’s 2.1% decline, according to researcher Autodata Corp. The Toyota City, Japan-based company lost market share in each of the last two years as SUV demand climbed.

Deliveries to rental-car companies and other fleet customers tend to make up a lower portion of Toyota’s overall sales compared with US and Korean vehicle makers or Japanese peer Nissan. Toyota sold about 219,700 vehicles to fleets in 2016, about 9% of its total, according to Automotive News Data Center.

Another reason Lentz has a brighter second-half sales outlook for Toyota in the US is accelerating output of RAV4 crossovers from plants in Canada and Japan. He predicted the company will sell 400,000 RAV4s in 2017, enough to surpass the perennial leader in its line-up, the Camry.

Toyota also is boosting production of Highlander and Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans at a factory in Indiana, US. and C-HR compact crossovers in Turkey, Lentz said.

Sales at Toyota’s Lexus luxury division will be more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, Lentz said, even as the company declines to match deep discount offerings by some of its competitors. Lexus reported deliveries of 331,228 cars and SUVs for 2016.

Lentz spoke as Toyota prepared for the opening of a $1bn corporate campus the company has been building, which consolidates North American sales, engineering and finance organisations in the Dallas suburb. The North American headquarters will eventually house 4,000 workers, including about 1,000 new hires from Texas and transfers from Toyota facilities in California, Kentucky and New York.

Of the Toyota employees offered transfers from other locations, 72% chose to accept them, Lentz said. This exceeded the company’s internal target of 50% and Nissan’s acceptance rate after it relocated North American headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, from California more than a decade ago, he said.

Lentz predicted that the move would allow Toyota to make faster, better decisions. Up until now, he said Toyota employees who predicted demand for sunroofs or the car colours that customers would want, sat in Torrance, California, while those who actually set production schedules for each factory worked in a suburb near Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, they’re all part of the same team in Plano and report to one boss.

Bloomberg