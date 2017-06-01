Trump ‘roller coaster’ tirades muddy VW’s expansion plans in the US

While VW makes the Passat sedan and Atlas SUV in Chattanooga, it is vulnerable to any new import tariffs as most of the vehicles it sells in the US come from Mexico and Europe. Boosting sales and reversing losses in North America is a crucial part of Diess’s effort to strengthen the VW nameplate’s weak profit margins outside China and emerge from the emissions scandal. Trump has repeatedly complained about Germany’s trade surplus with the US, particularly blaming the vehicle industry for "selling too many cars" in the country.

The four-door Arteon coupe, which will be priced at about €34,800 when it goes on sale in Germany this month, could further expose Volkswagen to Trump’s ire. The new flagship will be produced at VW’s northern German factory in Emden and shipped to markets including China and the US

Mercedes Expansion

German car makers have recently been keen to underscore their US credentials amid pressure from the Trump administration. Daimler this week said it is on track with the $1.3bn expansion at its Alabama factory. The Stuttgart-based vehicle maker also said it saw "value" in sourcing more parts in the US to make its Mercedes-Benz vehicles churned out there even more American.

BMW has invited Trump to attend an event later this month celebrating the 25-year anniversary of its factory in South Carolina, the Munich-based car maker’s biggest production facility worldwide. BMW executive Peter Schwarzenbauer said the company was "relaxed" about Trump’s criticisms of German exports, as it is in regular communication with US authorities.

While VW is holding back in the US, its expansion in China is moving ahead. The company signed a pact on Thursday with Jianghuai Auto to set up a new 50/50 joint venture to develop and produce so-called New Energy Vehicles, which includes electric cars. The partnership involves an investment of 6-billion yuan ($880m).

Volkswagen’s $1bn Chattanooga car factory employs about 3,200 people and can produce 150,000 vehicles annually. Until recently, the site’s only product was the $22,440 midsize Passat, but the facility was not fully utilised as US demand for the model faded. Only 73,000 vehicles were delivered last year. In late 2016, the factory started making the $30,000 Atlas. VW’s first midsize SUV and a longer-wheelbase version of the smaller Tiguan are intended to boost sales in the increasingly popular segment.

"We would like to strengthen the Chattanooga plant," Diess said. "The US is a key market for every global automaker. It offers the biggest profit pool, and we have a lot of growth potential in the region."

Bloomberg