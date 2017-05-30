With GM’s exit, partnering with Africa for a regional car industry is essential

SA’s largest producers — Toyota, Volkswagen (VW), Ford and Mercedes — are all producing models in excess of 80,000 per year, with much of this being for export.

The critical problem for GM SA is that it has failed to secure a major export contract from its parent company, which would have allowed it to achieve the volumes and economies of scale required in an intensely competitive environment. High volumes are also essential to make the localisation of parts economic. Local content in SA-assembled vehicles is presently only 38%, which is well below the levels required to support sustainable competitive advantage relative to competing industries in countries such as Thailand and Turkey.

A second factor is that SA’s position in the global vehicle industry is marginal at best. In 2016, the country only accounted for 0.65% of global vehicle output although its share in light commercial vehicles was more significant (at 1.3%).

The domestic market is limited and has been going backwards in an environment of very low growth. Total domestic sales of 547,000 vehicles in 2016 represent a 23% decline from the records achieved back in 2006.

Added to this, SA is a long way from major markets. This means that the industry cannot adopt the strategy of Mexico in relation to the North American Free Trade Area (Nafta) or Turkey, Slovakia and Morocco in relation to the EU.

The African market, for which SA is well placed in terms of geographical location and market access, does have promise. But weak economic growth over the last few years due to the commodity slump has led to a decline in new vehicle sales across the continent and dented perceptions of its short-to medium-term growth prospects. In any event, this regional market is served mainly by imported used vehicles from developed economies and total new vehicle sales remain very limited.

SA is a successful exporter, with 58% of locally produced vehicles exported. But this does not mean that the domestic market is not important. Automotive exports are assisted by government policy that allows firms to claim duty rebates based on their local production. Essentially, the more firms produce for domestic and export markets, the more they can import vehicles and parts on a duty rebated basis. A growing domestic and regional market are clearly essential to maintain the expansion of multinational investment.

In response to these pressures, the South African government has commissioned the development of the South African Automotive Masterplan to 2035. Drawing heavily on international experience, the masterplan sets ambitious objectives. These include growing South African vehicle production to 1% of global output (projected to reach 140-million units annually by 2035) as well as raising local content in domestically assembled vehicles.

If this could be achieved, even allowing for significant productivity improvements, employment gains would be significant. Apart from supportive policies, this will require much higher domestic growth coupled with appropriate interventions to build infrastructure, improve skills and generally create a better investment environment.