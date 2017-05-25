FUTURE MODELS
Volkswagen cranking Up performance a notch or two to earn exclamation mark
Volkswagen’s Up gets the big engine to make the smallest GTi writes Michael Taylor
Has Volkswagen’s smallest car finally earned its exclamation mark? The tiny Up! (the exclamation mark is a VW marketing thing) will become the Up GTi at May’s Lake Worthesee GTi festival. It might be two classes below the current Golf Mark 7.5 but it is surprisingly close in specification to the original 1976 Mark I Golf GTi.
Despite running a boosted-up version of the base Up three-cylinder, 1.0l, turbocharged engine, the GTi has more power, more torque and more speed than the original Golf GTi, which sparked the hot-hatch revolution in its day.
When it goes on sale early in 2018, it will deliver 85kW power and 200Nm torque, all designed to shove the little hatch to 100km/h in 8.8 seconds and on to a 197km/h top speed. But before you get all excited, Volkswagen SA says the model will be too expensive for our market and so it will not be punching its way through our city streets.
For the rest of the world it promises to be more flexible than the classic Golf GTi Mark I as well as faster in a straight line, with its peak torque arriving between 2,000r/min and 3,500r/min, a far cry from the original nonturbo GTi 1.6l four-cylinder motor’s 140Nm at 5,000r/min. Its power peaks at 5,000r/min and is held until 5,500r/min. It uses direct fuel injection to push 250 bar of fuel pressure into the injectors.
The Up GTi only comes with a six-speed manual transmission and, like the Golf and Polo GTi models, only comes as a front-wheel drive. To maintain the GTi sound it has been fitted with a sound actuator to make it sound raucous in the cabin while remaining civilised to those outside the car.
The three-door will be 137kg heavier than the original Golf GTi, largely taken up with safety and emissions equipment according to VW, including a new petrol particulate filter.
It will be readily identifiable as a GTi too, with a red stripe across its honeycomb radiator grille, a front splitter and rear wing, 17-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and a body that rides 15mm lower than the donor Up hatch.
There are signature plaid seats, like on the two big brother GTi models, air conditioning, a USB connector, a six-speaker sound system, a leather-covered handbrake lever and ambient lighting.
Now if only the exchange rate in SA would improve.
