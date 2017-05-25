Volkswagen cranking Up performance a notch or two to earn exclamation mark

The Up GTi only comes with a six-speed manual transmission and, like the Golf and Polo GTi models, only comes as a front-wheel drive. To maintain the GTi sound it has been fitted with a sound actuator to make it sound raucous in the cabin while remaining civilised to those outside the car.

The three-door will be 137kg heavier than the original Golf GTi, largely taken up with safety and emissions equipment according to VW, including a new petrol particulate filter.

It will be readily identifiable as a GTi too, with a red stripe across its honeycomb radiator grille, a front splitter and rear wing, 17-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and a body that rides 15mm lower than the donor Up hatch.

There are signature plaid seats, like on the two big brother GTi models, air conditioning, a USB connector, a six-speaker sound system, a leather-covered handbrake lever and ambient lighting.

Now if only the exchange rate in SA would improve.