Very slight lift in arrivals at SA’s airports in first quarter
Overall growth in passenger numbers was subdued in the first quarter of 2017, with South African airports experiencing an overall increase in arrivals of 0.8%, the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) said on Tuesday.
Domestic arrivals fell 1.03% but international arrivals rose 5.6%, allowing overall passenger figures to remain in positive territory, according to Acsa’s quarterly aviation barometer.
The barometer, which gauges traffic at SA airports, is intended to guide longer-term planning based demand for routes, including for the tourism and hospitality industries.
Cape Town International Airport was again the standout performer, with international arrivals increasing 24.9% year on year, or by 64,000 passengers.
King Shaka International Airport experienced an 8.1% increase, or 3,200 passengers,
OR Tambo International airport posted growth of 4%, while overall regional travel numbers remained flat. Arrivals fell 0.03%.
