Very slight lift in arrivals at SA’s airports in first quarter

02 May 2017 - 12:55 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Overall growth in passenger numbers was subdued in the first quarter of 2017, with South African airports experiencing an overall increase in arrivals of 0.8%, the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) said on Tuesday.

Domestic arrivals fell 1.03% but international arrivals rose 5.6%, allowing overall passenger figures to remain in positive territory, according to Acsa’s quarterly aviation barometer.

The barometer, which gauges traffic at SA airports, is intended to guide longer-term planning based demand for routes, including for the tourism and hospitality industries.

Cape Town International Airport was again the standout performer, with international arrivals increasing 24.9% year on year, or by 64,000 passengers.

King Shaka International Airport experienced an 8.1% increase, or 3,200 passengers,

OR Tambo International airport posted growth of 4%, while overall regional travel numbers remained flat. Arrivals fell 0.03%.

