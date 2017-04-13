Inside the OR Tambo cash heist
It’s 7.23pm. The guards manning North Gate 1, which provides access to OR Tambo International Airport’s restricted area, are settling in for the night. They’re getting anxious. The sun set almost an hour earlier, yet there’s still no sign of two police officers who were supposed to report for duty.
This, according to a confidential report seen by the Financial Mail that has never been made public, is highly unusual. The access gate is only used by vehicles belonging to the police, fire brigade and ambulance services. The police are responsible for manning this gate "24 hours a day". But on the evening of March 7, no-one arrived.
Suddenly a Toyota double-cab bakkie with police markings and a Ford Focus ST burst on the scene. Both vehicles have blue lights. The guards at the gate, who work for Reshebile Aviation & Protection Services, are tied up at gunpoint in their control room while the Ford and the bakkie enter Gate 1 with blue lights flashing and sirens wailing. Some of the occupants wear police uniforms.
Other accounts place a Mercedes-Benz and one or two "spotter cars" at the access gate too, though this could not be verified.
Some distance away, at Alpha Apron 6, cargo for SA Airways (SAA) flight 234 bound for Heathrow sits on the tarmac waiting to be loaded. An official from G4S, another private security firm that operates at the airport, stands guard over a tamper-proof steel bin on a dolly. The vehicle he used to tow the dolly is parked about 10m away. Inside bin AKA 97147 is R20.7m in cash due to be flown to London at 8.55pm that night.
The G4S guard doesn’t think anything’s amiss when the double-cab and Ford come bearing down on him. He believes some of the men in the cars are police officers and that the others — for reasons that aren’t entirely clear — are employed by Brink’s, a company that specialises in safely moving high-value cargo all over the world.
Even when the occupants of the Ford bail out and point to the particular bin he towed to Apron 6 rather than other similar containers lying about, the G4S guard doesn’t smell a rat "as it is common practice for Brink’s employees to conduct audits while ‘high value’ consignments are being loaded", says the "case facts" report produced by G4S following an internal investigation into the robbery.
Then he spots their automatic rifles. According to the G4S report, not even police officers are allowed to carry firearms on the "air side" of the gate. Fearing for his life, he does not confront them as they rip open the bin, haul out 27 bags of cash, toss them into the back of the bakkie and drive off into the night the same way they came.
The entire operation lasts 22 minutes.
The G4S guard tries to call in the heist but his two-way radio suddenly stops working, possibly because the robbers are using jamming devices, forcing him to sprint 100m to Alpha Apron 4. There, two of his colleagues are guarding two more bins of cash due to be loaded onto aircraft from two different airlines. He calls his supervisor, who alerts the police.
So far eight suspects have been arrested and charged, including a police constable and two officials from Guardforce International, a company that runs a secure facility at the airport where the money arrived. Charges were later withdrawn against one of the suspects.
More tantalising details of this brazen heist, which has all the ingredients of a Hollywood movie, are beginning to emerge as prosecutors read out statements from police investigators, witnesses and suspects during bail hearings.
Colonel Mabina Mahlangu, the lead investigator, said Guardforce vault supervisor Frans Manaka had allegedly confessed to police that he’d texted details about the bin holding the cash to the robbers on the night of the heist, though his lawyers have questioned whether this can be proved.
Mahlangu said a Zimbabwean, Prince Raphael Dube, and Midrand businessman Thando Sonqishe — who has a penchant for supercars, including a white Lamborghini he bought before the heist — had confessed to modifying the Ford Focus and Toyota double-cab. Dube admitted he’d made the adjustments at his workshop in Kempton Park and Sonqishe that he’d supplied the blue lights, according to Mahlangu’s statement. Investigators said cash linked to the robbery had also been found at their girlfriends’ homes.
On April 10 Dube, Sonqishe and a Guardforce employee were granted bail. The magistrate said the state’s case was "subject to serious doubt", mostly because the main evidence against them consisted of statements that, they said, had been made under torture.
The only policeman to be charged so far, constable Simon Thokwane, was implicated in statements made by two co-accused, who said he’d pointed out access points and security movements to them, and inspected the bogus police vehicle at Dube’s workshop.
However, Thokwane says he wasn’t on duty or at the airport on the night of the robbery and had unaccountably been taken to Delmas police station, 50km from where he was arrested, and subjected to torture to extract a false confession.
Thokwane and Manaka were both granted bail this week. The prosecution said it would take investigators up to six months to gather the evidence needed.
The police’s mysterious absence from North Gate 1 on the night of the robbery naturally fuels suspicions of high-level police complicity. Right now the official line is not to comment in any detail. The "allegation" of officers going Awol formed "part of the investigation", says police spokesman Brigadier Sally de Beer. But any "information or evidence" related to the case will only be presented in court.
Privately, senior police officials are worried about rampant corruption in their ranks. Some feel this operation could not have been carried out with just one constable, two security guards and a couple of hoodlums running the show. Reshebile and Brink’s have declined to comment.
The list of potential suspects multiplies when one follows the route the cash took before it was looted. A plethora of entities had access to information about its movements. Apart from police and state security officials, this includes two commercial banks, the Reserve Bank, the Airports Company of SA, SAA, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and three security companies.
A paper trail obtained by the Financial Mail shows that on March 2, the Bank of Ireland’s Bow Bells House branch on Bread Street in London ordered almost £1.3m worth of rand from Standard Bank in SA.
A Standard Bank packing request asked its Johannesburg cash centre to ready R14m in R200 notes, R5m in R50s, R1.5m in R20s and R200,000 in R10s — a total of R20.7m, weighing 293kg.
Next, Brink’s booked the cash on an SAA flight via its cargo reservations division, supplied Sars with a customs declaration form, and informed Guardforce when the money would be coming.
At about noon on March 7, a Brink’s armoured vehicle picked up the cash from Standard Bank, drove it to the Guardforce facility at the airport and left.
Then things become murky.
Manaka told investigators he’d received a palette of 27 orange bags from his supervisor to screen before packing them inside bin AKA 97147. He noticed one was damaged, reported this to Brink’s and resealed the bag. The fully packed bin was handed over to the G4S guards to transport to the loading apron.
Sources close to the investigation said it’s likely the bag was deliberately broken to ensure the cash was inside as banks sometimes conduct dummy runs, though it’s unclear who might have done so.
G4S was scheduled to cart the dolly to the apron shortly before sunset at 6pm, accompanied by a police escort. "Procedure is to wait inside the Guardforce premises till the [police] arrive for escort duties," the G4S report says. Half an hour later there was still no sign of the escort. The G4S guard began to get worried.
Accounts of what happened next diverge. In its report, G4S says Guardforce instructed its guard to move the dolly to the apron without a police escort at 7.05pm. But a Guardforce cargo agent claimed it was a G4S supervisor who instructed him to release the cargo without an escort. Either way, the G4S guard arrived at the apron without an escort — just in time for the robbers to burst through the access gate and snatch the loot.
G4S MD Renso Smit insists his employees did everything by the book. "All site operating procedures were followed. If there’s any negligence on our side we will own up to it. So far nothing has emerged."
He downplays the police escort’s failure to arrive. High-value cargo is moved around all the time in the secure area, which is off limits to the public and heavily policed anyway. No-one expected the robbers to get in at all.
"The police don’t take instruction from G4S or Guardforce," he says. "We can request an escort and then assess the situation to proceed or not."
Guardforce MD Richard Poulton won’t be drawn on the details. He says his company is working with intelligence and security services to vet current and new staff. Staff are thoroughly vetted before they’re hired but "there isn’t much we can do if [they are] approached by criminal syndicates after they start working for us," he says.
The full details of what transpired that night are only likely to emerge when the trial commences later this year. Whether police have collared the real masterminds remains to be seen.
What it means: The mysterious absence of police guards at the gate raises questions of high-level security services’ complicity
