No new airline deals, says Lufthansa

Berlin — Germany’s Lufthansa has played down prospects of acquiring more airlines and says it will work harder on costs after it swung to a first-quarter profit, its first since 2008 in what is traditionally a weak quarter for airlines.

With Alitalia reviewing its future after workers rejected a rescue plan and Air Berlin expected to report higher losses for 2016 on Friday, speculation has swirled that Lufthansa could be in the frame to take on the two carriers.

Lufthansa has been driving consolidation among European airlines recently, taking over Brussels Airlines and leasing 38 planes and crew from struggling Air Berlin, to grow its budget division, Eurowings.