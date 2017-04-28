No new airline deals, says Lufthansa
Berlin — Germany’s Lufthansa has played down prospects of acquiring more airlines and says it will work harder on costs after it swung to a first-quarter profit, its first since 2008 in what is traditionally a weak quarter for airlines.
With Alitalia reviewing its future after workers rejected a rescue plan and Air Berlin expected to report higher losses for 2016 on Friday, speculation has swirled that Lufthansa could be in the frame to take on the two carriers.
Lufthansa has been driving consolidation among European airlines recently, taking over Brussels Airlines and leasing 38 planes and crew from struggling Air Berlin, to grow its budget division, Eurowings.
But chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson said on Thursday that Lufthansa was not looking to take over Alitalia and repeated that debt, antitrust concerns and cost levels remained obstacles to further Air Berlin consolidation.
Budget rival Norwegian Air Shuttle also said it was not interested in any Alitalia assets.
Despite a rebound in travel demand from North America and Asia, and a more positive view on prices in 2017, Lufthansa held off upgrading its 2017 profit target.
Yields, a measure of pricing, dropped 2.4% in the first quarter excluding currency effects, compared with a decline of 4.1% for the full year 2016. Svensson cautioned that Lufthansa would chase volumes in the summer, which would weigh on yields.
The airline has been trying to bring down costs to better compete with rivals and a long-sought breakthrough with its pilots on pay and pensions in March has helped to drive its share price.
But unit costs at Lufthansa’s airline business, stripping out a higher fuel bill, rose an unexpected 1.4% in the first quarter, leading to wider losses at its network airlines division.
Svensson said the cost increase in the first quarter stemmed from aircraft maintenance, especially at Austrian Airlines, and higher airport
and catering fees due to
rising passenger numbers and fuller planes.
"We are clearly disappointed on the [cost] development," he told analysts and journalists in a conference call.
He said it would now be more difficult for Lufthansa to reach a target to reduce costs by 2.5% in 2017, adding that delays to deliveries of new, more efficient planes could also drag on costs in 2017.
Lufthansa shares, which have gained 37% so far in 2017, were down 4.2% by mid-morning, among the biggest fallers on the DAX.
It reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €25m against a loss of €53m a year ago and compared with expectations for a loss of €26.6m in a Reuters poll.
Reuters
