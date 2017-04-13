Walmart launches online discounts

"Quite simply, it costs less for us to ship to stores. So, our customers should share in those savings," he said.

The move is Lore’s latest step to check Amazon’s growing online dominance and shows how he is keen to meld Jet’s innovations with Walmart’s 4,700-store network.

Earlier in 2017, Walmart scrapped a free-shipping programme that competed with Amazon’s Prime membership and replaced it with free two-day deliveries for orders of at least $35.

Amazon would control half of the US e-commerce market by 2021, said Needham analysts. They estimate that the online giant currently commands 34%, compared with Walmart’s less than 5%.

Shipping the Orders

The discounts vary by item and reflect the savings to Walmart for shipping the orders to its stores on one of its more than 6,700 trucks, rather than to a customer’s house.

In an interview, Lore called the programme a "game-changer" and said the level of discounts could be adjusted going forward. "Part of the reason why we are launching 10,000 products to start and growing it over time is that we want to perfect that discount."

Walmart’s online sales rose 29% in the last quarter, helping its holiday results top estimates. So-called click-and-collect orders, which are picked up kerbside at stores, increased 27% in the period.

Bloomberg