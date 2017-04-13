Companies

TAKING ON AMAZON

Walmart launches online discounts

The world’s largest retailer’s discount on about 10,000 web-only items poses a challenge to Amazon.com

13 April 2017 - 04:59 AM Matthew Boyle
A Walmart store in California, US. Picture: ISTOCK
London — Walmart will offer discounts on more than a million online-only items that customers then pick up at stores, part of an effort by the world’s largest retailer to challenge Amazon.com.

Taking another page from the Jet.com business it bought in 2016, Walmart will first cut prices on about 10,000 web-only items such as Britax car seats and Lego toys, according to a statement. The Pickup Discount programme, which starts on April 19, would expand to more than a million so-called "long tail" items by the end of June, the company said.

"With Pickup Discount, we are beginning to take the ethos behind Jet’s Smart Cart and marrying it with Walmart’s operational efficiency," Walmart e-commerce business head Marc Lore said, referring to the business model he pioneered at Jet, where customers got discounts for agreeing to package items together, or forgo returns.

"Quite simply, it costs less for us to ship to stores. So, our customers should share in those savings," he said.

The move is Lore’s latest step to check Amazon’s growing online dominance and shows how he is keen to meld Jet’s innovations with Walmart’s 4,700-store network.

Earlier in 2017, Walmart scrapped a free-shipping programme that competed with Amazon’s Prime membership and replaced it with free two-day deliveries for orders of at least $35.

Amazon would control half of the US e-commerce market by 2021, said Needham analysts. They estimate that the online giant currently commands 34%, compared with Walmart’s less than 5%.

Shipping the  Orders

The discounts vary by item and reflect the savings to Walmart for shipping the orders to its stores on one of its more than 6,700 trucks, rather than to a customer’s house.

In an interview, Lore called the programme a "game-changer" and said the level of discounts could be adjusted going forward. "Part of the reason why we are launching 10,000 products to start and growing it over time is that we want to perfect that discount."

Walmart’s online sales rose 29% in the last quarter, helping its holiday results top estimates. So-called click-and-collect orders, which are picked up kerbside at stores, increased 27% in the period.

Bloomberg

McDonald’s may be next on EU menu as probe wraps up

European Commission may be moving ahead with ruling on whether Big Mac maker benefited from tax breaks
Companies
9 days ago

Naspers sells stake in Souq.com to Amazon in giant technology merger

Endorsed by the Dubai government, Goldman Sachs calls it ‘the biggest ever technology merger and acquisition transaction in the Arab world’
Companies
15 days ago

Wal-Mart’s holiday season sales in US are surprisingly high

Investors have ignored an 8% drop in gross profit margins stemming from Wal-Mart’s continued efforts to cut prices to make them more competitive
Companies
1 month ago

