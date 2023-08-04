PODCAST | Satrix CEO encourages saving and investing

Saving and investing is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions.
The discussion focuses on SA’s investment culture, or rather the lack thereof.
Mbhokota, who has been at the helm of Satrix for a year, says more encouragement needs to be given to South Africans, particularly young people, to get into a culture of investing money as a means to build long-term wealth.
An accountant by training, Mbhokota says she was mathematically inclined from an early age. She details her career journey which includes time at SA’s largest pension fund — the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) — from humble beginnings to her current position, and the key moments that have shaped her career.
A key element of improving savings in SA is to get people talking about investment. Mbhokota says this can get under way by simply starting to invest, even with small amounts.
The discussion touches on SA’s savings culture; Mbhokota’s career journey; and the value of a finance or accounting background in one’s career.
