24 July 2023
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Finding the right mentor in business
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications
Career guidance through mentorship takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications.
Founded in 1998 by Jacki McEwen, Eclipse is an SA-based communications and public relations firm with a presence in Mauritius, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia and Israel.
Amid SA’s infamously high unemployment rate, Reddy says the importance of young people finding footholds in the working world and growing rewarding careers takes on a more urgent note.
Reddy relates the reality of the adage that success often hinges on “who you know versus what you know.”
She details her own journey having been mentored by a banking executive earlier in her career.
Now the communications expert is part of an enterprise supplier development program and she mentors a number of young professionals.
The discussion examines formal versus informal methods of mentorship and best practices for finding the right people to guide one’s career.
Reddy explores the role of mentorship in guiding the growth trajectory of young professionals; how young people conduct themselves in the workplace; setting goals for career aspiration; and how to network effectively.
