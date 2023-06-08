Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
Tests liable to distortion under certain conditions, say experts
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Loss of trade with the EU and US as its neutrality becomes ‘seemingly compromised’ will cost SA dearly, says economist
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
Inter Milan stand in the way of a treble for City that would match Manchester United’s still unique feat of 1999.
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
Market players punished MultiChoice on Thursday, sending shares off a cliff in afternoon trade as the group warned of an earnings drop of more than than 100%.
On Thursday, the DStv operator said it financial performance for the year ended March 2023 benefited from “strong subscriber growth, the Rest of Africa returning to profitability, and cost savings (from the group’s established cost optimisation programme) exceeding targets.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MultiChoice shares plunge on full-year earnings warning
‘Increased investment in decoder subsidies and marketing related to the 2022 Fifa World Cup,’ were partly to blame
Market players punished MultiChoice on Thursday, sending shares off a cliff in afternoon trade as the group warned of an earnings drop of more than than 100%.
On Thursday, the DStv operator said it financial performance for the year ended March 2023 benefited from “strong subscriber growth, the Rest of Africa returning to profitability, and cost savings (from the group’s established cost optimisation programme) exceeding targets.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.