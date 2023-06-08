Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice shares plunge on full-year earnings warning

‘Increased investment in decoder subsidies and marketing related to the 2022 Fifa World Cup,’ were partly to blame

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 16:22

Market players punished MultiChoice on Thursday, sending shares off a cliff in afternoon trade as the group warned of an earnings drop of more than than 100%. 

On Thursday, the DStv operator said it financial performance for the year ended March 2023 benefited from “strong subscriber growth, the Rest of Africa returning to profitability, and cost savings (from the group’s established cost optimisation programme) exceeding targets.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.