PODCAST: Health and fitness spending is on the up after Covid-19

Fitness and health spending in an economic downturn is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Virgin Active group CEO Dean Kowarski.
The discussion focuses on the market for fitness and how South Africans are spending on health and fitness.
Founded by billionaire businessman Richard Branson, Virgin Active is a chain of health clubs headquartered in London, with a presence of 238 such facilities in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the UK.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns forced many people to exercise at home and indoors. This had negative on the gym industry, a trend that Virgin Active was not been immune to.
Kowarski says such spending has increased as a priority for South Africans and people around the world following the pandemic, which made consumers more health conscious overall.
As a result, the group has recovered to about 90% of pre-Covid business activity.
Virgin Active’s SA unit launched a new member-centred app and rewards programme in May to incentivise regular exercise and lifestyle changes. The app is also the foundation for the company’s new loyalty programme, one of the first in the fitness industry.
Kowarski also discusses the group’s strategy for growth, business performance, ways in which competition has evolved in the sector and plans for greater digital presence.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
