Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST: Health and fitness spending is on the up after Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Virgin Active group CEO Dean Kowarski

31 May 2023 - 17:32 Mudiwa Gavaza
Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active group CEO. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.
Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active group CEO. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.

Fitness and health spending in an economic downturn is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Virgin Active group CEO Dean Kowarski.  

The discussion focuses on the market for fitness and how South Africans are spending on health and fitness. 

Founded by billionaire businessman Richard Branson, Virgin Active is a chain of health clubs headquartered in London, with a presence of 238 such facilities in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the UK.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns forced many people to exercise at home and indoors. This had negative on the gym industry, a trend that Virgin Active was not been immune to.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Kowarski says such spending has increased as a priority for South Africans and people around the world following the pandemic, which made consumers more health conscious overall. 

As a result, the group has recovered to about 90% of pre-Covid business activity. 

Virgin Active’s SA unit launched a new member-centred app and rewards programme in May to incentivise regular exercise and lifestyle changes. The app is also the foundation for the company’s new loyalty programme, one of the first in the fitness industry.  

Kowarski also discusses the group’s strategy for growth, business performance, ways in which competition has evolved in the sector and plans for greater digital presence. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST: Keeping computer data safe during load-shedding

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST: Full effects of rate hikes on property will take time to be felt, says FNB

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s ...
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Small- to mid-caps doing well in a tough economy, says Sanlam

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Why a bot takeover of auditing is ...
Business
2.
Five reasons why ethical people make unethical ...
Business
3.
JOB AD | The DBSA is looking to fill four ...
Business
4.
PODCAST: Health and fitness spending is on the up ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.