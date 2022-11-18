Business

FREE TO READ | Legal merger; and the best lawyers and law firms

Alchemy Law uses technology and resourcing to support its nimble approach to corporate and commercial law; top lawyers and law firm lists released

18 November 2022 - 11:59
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV
The recent establishment of Alchemy Law is the culmination of a merger between Alchemy Law Africa and Roodt Incorporated — two commercial legal advisory firms that have built reputations on their long-standing commitment to excellence and a bespoke service offering.

The newly formed firm specialises in complex cross-border, Africa-focused legal matters.

On the broader legal front in SA, the Best Lawyers in SA list has been issued, an accolade for local lawyers and law firms since 2008. This year 46 local lawyers were recognised as Lawyer of the Year across a multitude of practice areas in a peer review. 

The Law Firm of the Year awards recognise a single top firm for its work in a specific legal practice area nationwide.

 

Lawyers of the year 2023

Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession
