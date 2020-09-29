UJ leads the 4IR teaching revolution in accounting

UJ encourages basic knowledge of 4IR in accounting students as early as possible in their academic career. During the break after completing their first degree, Accounting Honours (CTA) students are given a comprehensive assignment with a scenario and a case study and they need to apply 4IR,” says prof Dempsey.

The top students are then invited to present their research outcomes to a panel consisting of senior partners at audit firms and senior staff from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica). “This is a way of empowering students to learn to do their own research.”

From 2021, undergraduate students will also be exposed to a new module, 4IR Accounting.

UJ’s department of accounting is at the head of the pack when it comes to producing high quality accounting graduates, as is evident from their combined 92.3% Initial Test of Compliance pass rate last year. This exam is required if graduates wish to register as chartered accountants with Saica.

UJ has reached a high standard through the nimble way it has structured its teaching programmes and blended teaching modules. During lockdown, the school was able to switch to fully online education within a week and students will therefore still be able to complete the 2020 academic year in 2020.

The School of Accounting also offers an online accounting degree, which allows students to work virtually and to register for the different modules at different times of the year on a rotational basis. A seven-week period is necessary to complete a single module before moving onto the next. "There is no other university in this country, and few in the world, that offer an accounting degree in this way," says prof Dempsey.

There is little doubt that accounting as a profession is facing an ethical crisis in SA, as reports of financial misconduct by major accounting firms dominate local news headlines. UJ’s School of Accounting is tackling this challenge, by introducing mandatory courses in accounting ethics as part of its degree programme.

Prof Dempsey says that the university offers a six-month course on ethics in accounting, but that ethical, independent thought is inculcated as part of every module that the school offers: “You can’t teach ethics to someone in six months. We try to instil ethics in students as much as we can.”

The School of Accounting also conducts short learning programmes as part of continuous professional development for members of professional bodies or for professionals in business.

These programmes are 100% online and applicants can be admitted, pay and register within 10 minutes, 24/7, 365 days a year. Modules can be completed in the students’ own time within eight weeks, after which an e-certificate is issued on completion.

Three modules are currently available: 4IR Perspective, An introduction to Blockchain Technology and Integrated Reporting. In the near future, Artificial Intelligence and 4IR Ethics modules will also be launched.

Through its portfolio of accounting degrees, UJ’s School of Accounting aims to create graduates who will go on to offer value to the companies they work for and play a fundamental role in strengthening the economy.

Prof Dempsey is acutely aware of the added pressure that technology and 4IR has placed on the job market, and that only highly skilled and adaptive graduates will rise to the challenge: “A company doesn’t just want an auditor, they want an auditor who can add value.”

For more information on UJ’s degrees in accountancy, and to register, email accountancy@uj.ac.za, visit the website or follow on Twitter.

This article was paid for by the University of Johannesburg.