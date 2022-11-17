Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Thursday, November 17 2022
Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Brazil is back, says president-elect to standing ovation from delegates to climate conference in Egypt
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Below: the list of best lawyers for 2023.
Below: the lawyer of the year recipients for 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lawyers of the year 2023
Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Below: the list of best lawyers for 2023.
Below: the lawyer of the year recipients for 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.