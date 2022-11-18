Opinion

LUCINDA HINXMAN: How to deal with employees in a criminal syndicate

This is the third and final article in a series marking International Fraud Week, from November 13-21

18 November 2022 - 11:43 Lucinda Hinxman

For any criminal syndicate looking to target a business, there are few things more valuable than having access to a company insider. Whether they are able to plant someone inside the organisation by filling a vacant position or are able to draw an existing employee into their criminal enterprise, having that insider power makes their lives a lot easier. 

You only have to look at the outcomes of the Zondo state capture commission or the recent reporting of fraudulent purchases at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng to see how costly a corrupt employee, or one with ties to a criminal syndicate, can be. The more signing power and access to financial functions, the more damage they can do...

