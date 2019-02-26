Understanding the gig economy and its effect on companies and careers

This article originally appeared on Investec's Focus.

The gig economy is nothing new. For centuries, people have been performing temporary or freelance jobs. But what has changed is that technology is now enabling more widespread, flexible and on-demand work opportunities that both companies and individuals can benefit from.

According to McKinsey, some 64 million people in the US and EU use gig work to supplement their main income by choice, rather than necessity. Locally, Statistics SA's employment outlook has found that temporary employment rose from 2.6 million in 2017 to 3.9 million in 2018.

Companies are also leveraging this growing trend, with freelancing website Upwork noting that 59% of US businesses are now using some degree of flexible workforces, be it staff working remotely or the use of freelancers.

For a country like SA facing massive unemployment challenges, the growth of the gig economy – be it direct or via Uber, Airbnb or any of the many other shared labour platforms – carries with it many benefits, providing job opportunities while boosting productivity.

“With SA’s high youth unemployment rate, education and upskilling is paramount in order to be able to benefit from the opportunities offered by labour intensive industries such as renewable energy, tourism and tech advances in agriculture, as well as the gig economy,” says Investec chief economist, Annabel Bishop.

Bishop believes that the gig economy “holds significant attractions for skilled individuals”. Individuals can bolster their earning potential and realise their passion with side gigs, while businesses can tap into the sought-after skills they require, without the need to permanently employ staff. The flipside of this is, of course, the potential for exploitation of people who are forced into gig work and don't enjoy the many benefits associated with permanent employment.

Millennials leading the charge

Someone who is forging a path for the gig economy in the US is Stacey Ferreira, a serial tech entrepreneur and the co-author of 2 Billion Under 20: How Millennials are Breaking Down Age Barriers and Changing the World.

Investec Focus interviewed her at the 2018 SingularityU Summit in Johannesburg. At the age of 25, Ferreira has held five different jobs. Currently the CEO of San Francisco-based Forge, Ferreira’s team has created an on-demand labour app that allows giggers to select their own work hours at participating retailers/restaurants in their neighbourhood.