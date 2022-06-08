NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business confidence dips in Q2
Business Day TV talks to Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB
08 June 2022 - 21:42
Business confidence has pulled back. The RMB/BER morale indicator declined to 42 in the first quarter, marking a level last seen in the second half of 2021. The performance was largely driven by a fall in manufacturing confidence due to the impact of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and load-shedding. Business Day TV spoke to Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB for his analysis of the print.
