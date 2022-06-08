×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business confidence dips in Q2

Business Day TV talks to Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB

08 June 2022 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence has pulled back. The RMB/BER morale indicator declined to 42 in the first quarter, marking a level last seen in the second half of 2021. The performance was largely driven by a fall in manufacturing confidence due to the impact of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and load-shedding. Business Day TV spoke to Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB for his analysis of the print.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

KZN floods hammer business sentiment in second quarter

Manufacturing sector was caught in the eye of the storm
Economy
8 hours ago

WATCH: Asset managers warn of huge outflows

Business Day TV talks to Ninety One’s Deputy MD, Sangeeth Sewnath
Economy
32 minutes ago

WATCH: Assessing the health of SA’s economy

Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SA’s energy reform gains momentum

Business Day TV talks to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of ...
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Absa PMI improves in May

Business Day TV analyses the print with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SMEs turned power players: Standard Bank drives ...
Business
2.
WEBINAR | How to build business resilience in an ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
Secure access: Business confidential
Business
5.
FNB raises the bar in service relationships
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.