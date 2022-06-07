NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Assessing the health of SA’s economy
Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel
07 June 2022 - 21:45
A near 5% expansion in the manufacturing sector during the first quarter of 2022 has helped SA’s economy rebound by 1.9%. The reading comes above market consensus of 1.2% growth and marks a return to pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV spoke to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel for his assessment of what the print suggests about the health of the local economy.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.