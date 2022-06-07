×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing the health of SA’s economy

Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel

07 June 2022 - 21:45
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

A near 5% expansion in the manufacturing sector during the first quarter of 2022 has helped SA’s economy rebound by 1.9%. The reading comes above market consensus of 1.2% growth and marks a return to pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV spoke to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel for his assessment of what the print suggests about the health of the local economy.

