NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s energy reform gains momentum
Business Day TV talks to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of the SA Independent Power Producers Association
06 June 2022 - 21:20
SA’s energy reform is gaining momentum. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) recently announced that 16 more independent power producer projects are up for approval after its licensing exemption for 100MW of energy. Business Day TV spoke to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of the SA Independent Power Producers Association for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.