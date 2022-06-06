×

WATCH: SA’s energy reform gains momentum

Business Day TV talks to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of the SA Independent Power Producers Association

06 June 2022 - 21:20
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV

SA’s energy reform is gaining momentum. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) recently announced that 16 more independent power producer projects are up for approval after its licensing exemption for 100MW of energy. Business Day TV spoke to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of the SA Independent Power Producers Association for more detail.

