Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Asset managers warn of huge outflows

Business Day TV talks to Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath

08 June 2022 - 21:14
Ninety One's deputy MD for SA, Sangeeth Sewnath. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/RUVAN BOSHOFF
Ninety One's deputy MD for SA, Sangeeth Sewnath. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/RUVAN BOSHOFF

SA asset managers have warned that amendments to the asset allocation limits of local pension funds could result in outflow of up to R800bn over the next three to five years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

