NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Asset managers warn of huge outflows
Business Day TV talks to Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath
08 June 2022 - 21:14
SA asset managers have warned that amendments to the asset allocation limits of local pension funds could result in outflow of up to R800bn over the next three to five years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath.
