NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spar CEO Brett Botten on upbeat interim results
Business Day TV talks to Botten after Spar posted growth in half-year profit
08 June 2022 - 21:28
Spar has delivered upbeat interim results, reporting a 5.2% rise in turnover to R64.7bn and a 3.5% jump in headline earnings per share. The performance comes amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions during the period, which resulted in more shoppers returning to stores. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Brett Botten.
