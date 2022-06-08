×

WATCH: Spar CEO Brett Botten on upbeat interim results

Business Day TV talks to Botten after Spar posted growth in half-year profit

08 June 2022 - 21:28
Spar CEO Brett Botten. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spar CEO Brett Botten. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spar has delivered upbeat interim results, reporting a 5.2% rise in turnover to R64.7bn and a 3.5% jump in headline earnings per share. The performance comes amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions during the period, which resulted in more shoppers returning to stores. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Brett Botten.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

