Women's Day highlights there is still a long way to go
#BreakTheBias theme takes the fight for women's equal rights forward
The theme for 2022’s International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 globally, is #BreakTheBias. The organisers of this year’s celebration ask us to imagine a gender-equal world.
In 1956, a group of brave women descended on SA's Union Buildings to peacefully demand a gender-equal world. Therefore it seems ludicrous that, nearly 65 years later, we’re still living in a world where women have to imagine these equal rights.
In this issue of International Women’s Day, we feature the small and big wins of resilient women who have had enough of the patriarchy and lip service being paid to gender equality. These women share with us how the fight needs to be taken from the gardens of the Union Buildings to every home, boardroom and social and economic space where women find themselves.
They need to bring into being the reality they deserve.
Raina Julies
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.