Eskom, Russia set to spoil party for SA's recovering economy
08 March 2022 - 12:44
UPDATED 08 March 2022 - 23:07
As SA posted its biggest annual rate of growth in 14 years, economists warned there are constraints on the outlook.
To locally driven structural weaknesses, highlighted again as Eskom resumed rolling power cuts on Monday, they have added Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed the oil price beyond $130 a barrel. That could cause an inflation spike locally and force the Reserve Bank to accelerate interest rate hikes, a concern that’s already reflected in bond yields spiking to their highest level since the Covid-19 outbreak...
