Business

TotalEnergies staying put in Russia

But the French firm, which holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of LNG, says it ‘will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia’

01 March 2022 - 13:20 Sarah Morland
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

TotalEnergies condemned what it called Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine but stopped short on Tuesday of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to exit positions in resource-rich Russia.

The French oil major, which holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said it “will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia”.

“TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia,” it said in a statement.

TotalEnergies announced in January it was pulling out of Myanmar almost a year after a coup there. In 2018 it had to drop its involvement in Iran's South Pars gas field after it failed to receive sanctions waivers for the project.

Earlier, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire had said he would be holding discussions with the heads of TotalEnergies and energy company Engie about their business interests in Russia.

“I believe there is a question of principle in working with any political or financial person close to Russian power,” Le Maire told France Info radio.

Russia constituted 24% of TotalEnergies proven reserves and 17% of its oil and gas production in 2020, its latest annual report showed. The company saw first gas there in late 2017.

Shell, by contrast, which on Monday said it would exit its Russian projects, including the giant LNG Sakhalin-2 plant, has benefited from gas sales from Sakhalin for over 10 years and has seen its investment mostly paid out.

In addition to its stake in Novatek, the French company also has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project as well as a 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2, which is scheduled to start production in 2023.

Engie is connected to Russia via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Le Maire said the EU and US were unleashing an “economic war” on Moscow that would “provoke the collapse of the Russian economy”.

The decisions by BP and Shell have piled pressure on Western companies with stakes in Russia, and more are expected to pull out on Tuesday as sanctions tighten with a huge Russian military convoy approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

TotalEnergies said it was mobilised to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

Reuters

West’s Swift bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but will they save Ukraine?

US and EU implement restrictive banking measures against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine
News
1 day ago

Disney, Warner Bros and Sony opt not to release films in Russia

Russia is a significant market for Hollywood, accounting for $601m in box office in 2021, or about 2.8% of worldwide ticket sales
World
2 hours ago

Russia bars EU airlines in tit-for-tat move

This puts a wide swath of Russia — a key route for travel between Europe and Asia — off-limits for big carriers such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche ...
News
22 hours ago

Russian rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Ukraine’s second-largest city has become one of the major battlegrounds since Russia invaded
World
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE firms face censure over BBBEE non-compliance
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
TotalEnergies staying put in Russia
Business
4.
How to get started in the cryptocurrency market
Business
5.
The new secure network requires SASE
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.