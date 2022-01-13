Flying taxis are finally getting closer to lift-off

Start-ups around the globe are in the final stage of developing and refining the technology behind what the industry calls eVTOLs, or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. These flying taxis are battery-powered and, the companies say, destined to fly without a pilot — once regulations allow.

Billions of dollars flowed into the sector in 2021, as well as an impressive number of orders, mostly from commercial airlines. The next 18 months will be pivotal for the fledgling industry, as manufacturers run vital test flights and finalise plans for so-called vertiports and regulators consider how best to guarantee safety.

Nowhere has the prospect of the electric air taxi been greeted as eagerly as in airline boardrooms. Even as the travel industry fights to survive the coronavirus crisis, the world’s leading carriers have been embracing the promise of eVTOLs, placing tentative orders for more than 1,500 of the craft in the past two years.

Mammoth order

Vertical Aerospace has deals with American Airlines, Japan Airlines and Virgin Atlantic to introduce services by 2025. Archer Aviation is sitting on a mammoth order from United Airlines. These and other manufacturers will spend the next year and a half running test flights and seeking regulatory approval so they can turn provisional orders into completed sales.

The carriers see the craft as the ideal means of transporting rich travellers and corporate passengers to and from the airport, loosening the grip of the car, train, and taxicab on drop-offs while improving the customer experience. “It’s all about the first and last 100 miles,” says Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic Airways. “You can spend hours on relatively short airport journeys by public transport or sit in a traffic jam. EVTOLs can do the trip in 30 minutes, and people will pay a premium for that.”

Though Virgin has yet to decide on a pricing structure, Weiss says initial research suggests travellers may be willing to spend twice their usual budget for airport commutes if they know that the trip will be short and comfortable and that they’re guaranteed to arrive on time. Even at twice the cost of a taxi, eVTOLs would still be cheaper than helicopters — plus much quieter and free of carbon emissions.

Virgin Atlantic has options to buy as many as 150 of Vertical Aerospace’s VX4 craft, designed to carry four passengers plus a pilot more than 160km at speeds approaching 322km/h. The start-up is set to make its first flight in 2022.

Weiss says the concept is especially well-suited to Virgin, which draws most of its passengers from relatively small areas around London and Manchester, within the VX4’s range.

EVTOL flights would also enhance parent Virgin Group’s upscale, tech-forward image, exemplified by billionaire founder Richard Branson’s bid to establish a space-tourism business through his Virgin Galactic venture. The VX4 craft could land in airports, with travel formalities completed earlier, further slashing journey times and heightening the premium experience.

Other airlines have ordered flying taxis to address specific needs. Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes agreed in September to buy or rent as many as 250 VX4s from leasing company Avolon Holdings, which is acting as an intermediary between Vertical and several of its customers. The deal could help transform travel in São Paulo, which has become the world’s busiest city for helicopter flights because traffic snarl-ups typically block hundreds of kilometres of road.