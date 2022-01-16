Sport / Soccer

Goalie howler punishes Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations

Sierra Leone’s Alhaji Kamara snatches a 95th-minute goal as keeper Badra Ali Sangare loses control of the ball

16 January 2022 - 21:34 Mark Gleeson
Ivory Coast's Serey Die and teammates looks dejected after Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara scores their second goal at Stade de Japoma in Douala, Cameroon, January 16 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS
Ivory Coast's Serey Die and teammates looks dejected after Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara scores their second goal at Stade de Japoma in Douala, Cameroon, January 16 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

Douala —  A goalkeeping howler handed Sierra Leone a dramatic last-gasp equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare lost control of the ball and spilt it for Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara to snatch a 95th-minute goal as they grabbed their second point of the tournament after holding defending champions Algeria 0-0 last week.

Ivory Coast now have four points while Sierra Leone are on two with Algeria to take on Equatorial Guinea in Sunday’s second Group E match at the Japoma Stadium.

Sebastien Haller scored first to put Ivory Coast ahead at halftime but 21-year-old Musa Kamara equalised for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians’ lead.

They looked to be heading for a deserved win when Sangare somehow managed to lose control of the ball, allowing Steven Caulker to feed Alhaji Kamara.

Yet the substitute striker was stumbling as he tried to get to the pass before making contact and steering it home to set off frenzied celebrations.

It was a superb result for the Leone Stars, returning to the finals for the first time in 26 years.

“Best of all is the spirit we have shown. Just to be here is a win for us,” said coach John Keister.

The Ivorians squandered an early penalty opportunity as Wilfried Zaha was brought down in the 12th minute by a clumsy challenge from Sierra Leone captain Umaru Bangura, offering Frank Kessie the opportunity to put them ahead from the spot.

Yet his kick was saved by Mohamed Kamara, who had a man of the match performance in Sierra Leone’s previous game against Algeria.

Haller's opener arrived in the 25th minute and was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Zaha before being expertly converted, earning the Ivorians a halftime lead.

Sierra Leone made full use of rare second-half opportunity to snatch an equaliser with a powerful 55th minute shot from Musa Kamara.

The Ivorians re-established their superiority when Ibrahim Sangare fed Pepe, whose strike from the right gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Ivorian woes at the end were worsened by Eric Bailly going off with what appeared to be a cut to the head while Sangare was taken off on a stretcher after his howler, leaving the Ivorians with a possible goalkeeping crisis for their last group match on Thursday against Algeria.

Reuters 

Gambia and Mali draw after two late VAR penalties at Africa Cup of Nations

Teams jointly head their group with four points each
Sport
1 hour ago

Refereeing blunders plunge Africa Cup of Nations into farce

Referee got his timekeeping all wrong in Mali/Tunisia match
Sport
3 days ago

Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi at the double as Cameroon thump Ethiopia

Hosts roar back after going a goal down to hit four past Ethiopia and put one foot in the next round
Sport
3 days ago

Minnows Sierra Leone hold Algeria to surprise draw at Cup of Nations

Algeria make  slow start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title
Sport
5 days ago

Mali’s victory over Tunisia marred by poor timekeeping

Referee led from the field as North Africans vent their fury
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Look out World Rugby, Rassie’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Novak Djokovic flies out of Australia after ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Anthony Martial denies refusing to be in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Classy fillies from top stables clash in Swallow ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Liverpool go second with comfortable win over Brentford

Sport / Soccer

Anthony Martial denies refusing to be in Manchester United squad

Sport / Soccer

Algeria can chalk up world record in Cup of Nations

Sport / Soccer

Last-gasp Mane penalty hands Senegal victory over Zimbabwe

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.