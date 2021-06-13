Business

Air taxi ventures really taking off

While none are yet certified for commercial use, Europe's top aviation regulator expects approvals for electric flying taxis in 2024

BL PREMIUM
13 June 2021 - 00:04

Flying taxis are a step closer after three separate announcements this week.

Vertical Aerospace, based in England, won conditional orders for 1,000 electric aircraft that could cost a total of $4bn (R54.6bn) from buyers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now