FREE TO READ | Tackling the root causes of inequality and joblessness

Social Impact magazine notes that we need to do more to uplift society and go beyond box-ticking

24 April 2024 - 14:11
Businesses, NGOs and individuals need to do more to root out social injustices and challenges. Picture: SUPPLIED
Regular readers of this publication would have noticed that it is no longer called CSI, but rather Social Impact. The new name reflects the reality that, as businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals, we need to do more to root out social injustices and challenges.

We need to do more to uplift society in a meaningful way, going beyond ticking the boxes in an attempt to improve our BEE rating and have access to government contracts. We need to see the work that we do, whether it is through philanthropy or corporate social responsibility, as tackling the root causes of social ills such as poverty, inequality and unemployment, which of course lead to other social ills, such as crime and corruption.

Moreover, we have to do everything in a sustainable manner. In this issue of Social Impact we unpack the effect social investment has on long-term sustainability and development. We highlight how this type of investment supports meaningful corporate citizenship, where what we do adds real value to the people and communities around us. We hope you enjoy the read and that it will help you make more of a social impact, whether it is through your company or personally.

Editor, Ryland Fisher

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.