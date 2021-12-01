PODCAST | Google ads for boosting growth in small businesses

Adbot is a Google marketing and online advertising platform for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.

Geere says:“If you have a business, you need Google Ads in order to be found,” explaining that the online search engine has become what the Yellow Pages once was — a way for businesses and service providers to be found.

The Adbot platform uses machine learning and automation to create a Google Ads account and helps clients set up ads. Due to its automation, Geere says the company is able to offer its services to small business owners without a set-up or monthly fee.