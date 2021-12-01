Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Google ads for boosting growth in small businesses

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot

01 December 2021 - 17:59 Mudiwa Gavaza
Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Google advertising as a growth driver for small businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot. 

Adbot is a Google marketing and online advertising platform for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.

Geere says:“If you have a business, you need Google Ads in order to be found,” explaining that the online search engine has become what the Yellow Pages once was — a way for businesses and service providers to be found. 

The Adbot platform uses machine learning and automation to create a Google Ads account and helps clients set up ads. Due to its automation, Geere says the company is able to offer its services to small business owners without a set-up or monthly fee.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

The discussion also focuses on Adbot’s business model, sources of funding and plans for growth. The start-up recently received R7m in a capital raise from investment fund, Enygma Ventures. 

Topics of discussion include: Adbot’s business model and funding journey; the role of big data, artificial intelligence and automation in the world of Google Advertising; ways in which SMEs can leverage Google advertising to grow their businesses; how much are SMEs spending on Google Advertising in SA; and a comparison of spend in SA on such advertising to other parts of the world.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

PODCAST | Global coal body urges SA to invest in clean technologies

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Manook, CEO of the World Coal Association, which represents the global coal industry.
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | Momentum Investments analyses economic events facing SA today

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments
Economy
1 day ago

PODCAST | MultiChoice fights to hold onto SA’s pay TV market

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Consumer tips: making the most of Black Friday without overspending

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management to discuss Black Friday sales.
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The ins and outs of the due diligence process
Business
2.
Four major benefits of Enterprise Content ...
Business
3.
Ethos and ARC in R1.5bn fintech buyout
Business
4.
PODCAST | MultiChoice fights to hold onto SA’s ...
Business
5.
The new secure network requires SASE
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.