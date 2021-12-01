Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Google ads for boosting growth in small businesses
Google advertising as a growth driver for small businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot.
Adbot is a Google marketing and online advertising platform for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.
Geere says:“If you have a business, you need Google Ads in order to be found,” explaining that the online search engine has become what the Yellow Pages once was — a way for businesses and service providers to be found.
The Adbot platform uses machine learning and automation to create a Google Ads account and helps clients set up ads. Due to its automation, Geere says the company is able to offer its services to small business owners without a set-up or monthly fee.
The discussion also focuses on Adbot’s business model, sources of funding and plans for growth. The start-up recently received R7m in a capital raise from investment fund, Enygma Ventures.
Topics of discussion include: Adbot’s business model and funding journey; the role of big data, artificial intelligence and automation in the world of Google Advertising; ways in which SMEs can leverage Google advertising to grow their businesses; how much are SMEs spending on Google Advertising in SA; and a comparison of spend in SA on such advertising to other parts of the world.
