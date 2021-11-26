Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | MultiChoice fights to hold onto SA’s pay TV market

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA

26 November 2021 - 11:36 Mudiwa Gavaza
Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

MultiChoice’s investment in customer service to hold onto and grow its position in SA’s pay TV market is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA. 

The discussion begins with Shiburi explaining the importance of the customer experience and how the company is using it to differentiate itself in the market. 

Join the discussion: 

As a way to gain new customers and keep those already there, MultiChoice — which owns and operates platforms such as DStv, Showmax and DStv Now — is investing in improving the customer’s experience of its products.

Shiburi says driving the needs of customers as a core value also reaps benefits including an increase in revenue, “greater innovation, a reduction in churn of key staff and an improved culture.”

“Companies who are invested in CX have happier customers, who are more involved and loyal — and that reflects in the bottom line,.” Shiburi says. 

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

As part of the drive to boost the customer experience, MultiChoice has built a customer services bot called TUMI — The Ultimate Master of Information — which is trained to recognise and respond to service queries. That platform is in addition to more than 1,500 call centre agents that attend to about 200,000 customer queries every month.

Topics of discussion include: what is customer experience; customer experience as a tool to gain and retain customers; how MultiChoice is taking on competition from international players such as Netflix; the rationale for creating DStv Internet; investments in customer service; and feedback from DStv customers. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

PODCAST: Sim Tshabalala, gentleman banker, on Africa’s burgeoning fintech industry

Tshabalala spoke to Toby Shapshak about the 159-year-old bank’s evolution in this new cloud computing era, and how small fintechs are helping ...
News & Fox
2 days ago

PODCAST: Is SA in a growth crisis or a debt crisis?

Peter Bruce and Colin Coleman, a strong supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, clamber over the rocky terrain SA and Ramaphosa find under their feet
News & Fox
3 days ago

PODCAST | Consumer tips: making the most of Black Friday without overspending

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management to discuss Black Friday sales.
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’ — opportunities presented by load-shedding

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gladwin Malishe and  Clinton Carter-Brown to discuss the current round of load-shedding
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Ethos and ARC in R1.5bn fintech buyout
Business
3.
Year-end shopping is here: it’s time to add ...
Business
4.
Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards end ...
Business
5.
Four major benefits of Enterprise Content ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.