PODCAST | MultiChoice fights to hold onto SA’s pay TV market
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA
MultiChoice’s investment in customer service to hold onto and grow its position in SA’s pay TV market is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
The discussion begins with Shiburi explaining the importance of the customer experience and how the company is using it to differentiate itself in the market.
As a way to gain new customers and keep those already there, MultiChoice — which owns and operates platforms such as DStv, Showmax and DStv Now — is investing in improving the customer’s experience of its products.
Shiburi says driving the needs of customers as a core value also reaps benefits including an increase in revenue, “greater innovation, a reduction in churn of key staff and an improved culture.”
“Companies who are invested in CX have happier customers, who are more involved and loyal — and that reflects in the bottom line,.” Shiburi says.
As part of the drive to boost the customer experience, MultiChoice has built a customer services bot called TUMI — The Ultimate Master of Information — which is trained to recognise and respond to service queries. That platform is in addition to more than 1,500 call centre agents that attend to about 200,000 customer queries every month.
Topics of discussion include: what is customer experience; customer experience as a tool to gain and retain customers; how MultiChoice is taking on competition from international players such as Netflix; the rationale for creating DStv Internet; investments in customer service; and feedback from DStv customers.
