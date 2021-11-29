PODCAST | Momentum Investments analyses economic events facing SA today

Packirisamy also highlights the regulatory crackdown in China that has seen technology companies in particular being curtailed in some of their expansion plans. We discuss the reasons behind the crackdown, its effect on the global economy, various scenarios for China and what this means for policy and growth.

Earlier in November, finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his first medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), saying that state-owned companies need tough love, and a decision on a basic income grant will be made in February. Packirisamy highlights the commodity windfall, social grants, the wage bill and what all this means for SA’s credit ratings.

The discussion ends by dissecting the recent local government elections, focusing on the trust deficit, voter apathy and service delivery.

Topics of discussion include: local and international inflationary pressures; how the Bank is aiming to limit inflation risk through interest rates; the regulatory crackdown in China; the MTBPS; and local government elections.

