PODCAST | Global coal body urges SA to invest in clean technologies

According to the department of mineral resources & energy , about 77% of SA’s primary energy needs are provided by coal. This is unlikely to change significantly in the next two decades owing to the relative lack of suitable alternatives to coal as an energy source.

But while many have admonished the fossil fuel’s pollutant nature on the environment, Manook advocates for finding cleaner methods and technologies for burning coal.

Government has indicated a desire to shift away from coal, but Manook says it will continue to be “important and relevant” in SA for years to come. “But where we want to get to is really supporting the clean technologies,” she says.

Manook has been at the helm of the World Coal Association since July 2019. Previously, she was head of strategy, government and communications for Europe, Asia and Africa at multinational company Orica.

Much of the discussion is about the language used around the topic, and phasing out, or phasing down, the use of coal.