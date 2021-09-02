Why third-party access to SA’s rail infrastructure is essential

Network industries such as railways are critical drivers of economic growth given that they provide access to markets and trade. This in turn stimulates economic activity, drives employment and grows revenues to the state via increased taxes and royalties.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in association with the African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) and moderated by Andile Khumalo, put the spotlight on why third-party access to SA’s rail infrastructure is so essential in terms of rebuilding the country’s economy.

Transnet, the custodian of SA’s rail infrastructure network, has not been able to keep pace with customer demands in recent years. Greater private sector participation is required to match these demands, with urgent implementation of third-party access required. This structural reform has no need of additional state resources and is budget-positive.

Throughout Africa more countries are opening up their railway networks to third parties as a way of roping in capital, capacity and expertise. In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Transnet would be granting third-party access to SA's rail network.