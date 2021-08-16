National Transnet’s mayday to private sector to save ports signals reform momentum The investments are intended to be made over the next 10 years BL PREMIUM

State-owned ports owner and operator Transnet says it will seek R100bn in private investment to expand its facilities in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Ngqura (Coega) in the Eastern Cape.

The announcement on Monday marks ground-breaking reform in the government’s approach to state-owned companies, in which private investment has not previously been possible, except for rare examples. It signals that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda is gathering momentum...