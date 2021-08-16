Transnet’s mayday to private sector to save ports signals reform momentum
The investments are intended to be made over the next 10 years
16 August 2021 - 20:11
UPDATED 16 August 2021 - 22:49
State-owned ports owner and operator Transnet says it will seek R100bn in private investment to expand its facilities in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Ngqura (Coega) in the Eastern Cape.
The announcement on Monday marks ground-breaking reform in the government’s approach to state-owned companies, in which private investment has not previously been possible, except for rare examples. It signals that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda is gathering momentum...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now