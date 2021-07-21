Companies / Mining Company Comment Kumba’s lost billions are a rail challenge Listed property owners are not on track when it comes to trading their assets BL PREMIUM

R3.2bn. Lost. Not only to Kumba Iron Ore but to its shareholders too. And a large percentage of that will not flow into government coffers at a time when every cent is needed, not least to help rebuild KwaZulu-Natal.

Kumba told the market on Tuesday it had cut 1-million tonnes from its full-year sales target because of rail and port constraints and on a trailing average price of $220 (R3,224) a tonne. It is a big chunk of revenue not flowing into the SA economy...