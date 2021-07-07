Opinion / Columnists

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Private train operators urgently needed on Transnet rails

Bringing third party operators onto the line will help cut theft and generate revenue for Transnet Freight Rail

BL PREMIUM
07 July 2021 - 18:34 Allan Seccombe

There’s a large chunk of SA’s economy anxious for state-owned rail and port owner and operator Transnet to give private companies access to its infrastructure.

As structural reforms go, this is a very big deal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now