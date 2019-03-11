Onus is on employer to scrutinise umbrella fund before investing staff's pension

If an employer chooses to provide retirement benefits for its employees through an umbrella fund it should have certain statutory duties, a leading pension lawyer suggests.

Speaking at the recent annual conference of the Pension Lawyers Association in Sandton, Jonathan Mort, a former chairman of the association and a member of the International Pension and Employee Benefits Lawyers Association, said employers should do due diligence on an umbrella fund before transferring employees’ savings into the fund and should review that due diligence annually.

Employers should also check the systems of the administrator, review the costs and how reasonable they are and ensure there is proper oversight of the fund in line with guidance from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), he says.

Umbrella funds are intended to provide a cost-effective and time-saving alternative to each employer having their own retirement fund — employees belong to their employer’s sub-fund under a single umbrella that shares administration and other services.

Some umbrella funds serve employers in particular industries or have members of a particular union. There has been huge growth in the membership of commercial umbrella funds set up by financial institutions that market their services to employers.

In commercial umbrella funds, the sponsoring financial institution typically locks the fund into using the services of providers within its group and the fees are not negotiated at arm's length, Mort says.

The sponsor determines the investment arrangements, making use of its own investment platform, setting its own portfolios as the defaults and incurring higher retail, rather than institutional, costs for members, he says.

The board is generally more constrained than the board of a standalone fund. The trustees on umbrella funds are often employees of the sponsor and although the sponsor may claim that the trustees are independent trustees, it is difficult to find trustees who are truly independent, Mort says.

Employers have a relationship with the sponsoring institution but often take a passive role in oversight of the fund despite the direct impact on employees’ savings and income during retirement.

“The challenge is to find a way for umbrella funds to provide optimal benefits for members at a low cost in a way that can be trusted,” Mort says.

Rowan Burger, head of strategy at Momentum Investments, who debated proposals to improve the governance of umbrella funds with Mort at the conference, says many employers will outsource that due diligence to their employee benefits consultant, auditor or valuator — all of whom are conflicted to some extent. The FSCA should therefore standardise the due diligence process, he says.