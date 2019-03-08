Sars urges consumers to settle debts to avoid penalties — or worse

In the aftermath of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s shock revelation that there will be a R42.8bn shortfall in revenue collection this year, Sars has issued a reminder and warning to taxpayers that the deadline is just three weeks away.

Merely weeks after debates on social media around the implications of a possible future tax revolt — started by Western Cape premier Helen Zille — Sars has issued a warning to consumers that if they do not pay their tax they will have committed a criminal offence, and that the tax agency has legal means at its disposal to collect the money.

In a statement issued this week, Sars reminds South Africans that the deadline is March 29, and that failure to make payment in time will attract interest and penalties.

South Africans have been known to leave filing with the revenue service to the last minute, bringing the online system and networks to its knees. Sars has therefore urged taxpayers to avoid waiting until the last minute. In fact, it has suggested that everything be settled before midday on the due date.

Of particular concern to the agency are taxpayers who need to sort out VAT submissions and payments, excise duty payments, corporate income tax, provisional tax payments, and those needing to honour existing payment plans with Sars' debt management.