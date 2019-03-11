Five myths about the future of work

Uber drivers, web designers, 3D printing technicians, social media managers – these are all completely new jobs we didn't dream of when we were growing up.

"Some occupations decline, but many others actually grow and rise, and quite often, many that grow and rise are ones we could never imagine," says Manyika.

What is changing in this new era is that the kinds of jobs we're automating are no longer only physical work but also what Manyika calls "knowledge work" – cognitive tasks such as image recognition and data analysis.

Myth 2: Your industry won't be disrupted

Unicorns – start-ups valued at $1bn or more – are no longer rare. There are more than 300 unicorns disrupting everything from healthcare to financial services, manufacturing, food and travel, and the number is growing rapidly.

"You might think that in your industry you're safe; that there's no way that digital technology or exponential technology is going to disrupt you. But I'll tell you, people in food thought that, and people in taxis thought there's no way they'd be disrupted by cellphones; but of course, they have been. So, you might be too."

Sage words from renowned futurist Ramez Naam, who spoke at the recent SingularityU South Africa Summit. History is littered with examples of companies and industries caught unawares by technologically advanced challengers. Don't let your company be one of them.

Myth 3: You need an innovation hub to innovate

While individuals may be concerned about their own prospects, companies are grappling with how they can keep up with the explosion of technology that is already disrupting industries globally. The response from corporates has been a proliferation of innovation hubs and incubators on the periphery of the company.