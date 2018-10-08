Firms agree on disclosure of wage gaps

In SA the differential are anecdotally believed to be excessive due to the fact that remuneration for CEOs in top firms has tended to be benchmarked against global competitors. SA is the most unequal society in the world, with a Gini co-efficient of 0.69.

On the Gini scale, 0 represents perfect equality and 1 a society in which all the wealth would be owned by one person.

The summit framework agreement states: "The purpose of the initiative is to understand the nature of the challenge … and thereby develop a consciousness that will lead to action on the part of business … By providing a mechanism for companies to provide wage ratios, [it] will highlight where there are significant disparities and encourage employers to self-reflect and address the problem."

Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said on Friday: "The idea is that business takes ownership of this and voluntarily discloses, self-reflects and addresses disparities that cannot be justified. It is a fix-it-yourself approach."

The technical details of how remuneration is measured — for instance, which bonuses to include and when — and how the ratio is arrived at will be refined by a committee within Nedlac. Several models will be explored. Cohen says the Palma ratio, which is commonly used in measuring pay differentials, compares the top 10% of earners with the bottom 40%. Other comparisons compare executive pay to the median wage — the mid-point in the salary scale — to arrive at a ratio.

Cohen said the scope for making disclosures compulsory would be either through inclusion in the King corporate governance codes or through the department of labour, to which disclosures on pay levels are made when reporting on employment equity targets. Board remuneration committees are expected to account for pay differential disclosure within companies, she said.

MD of advisory firm Xesibe Holdings, Ayabonga Cawe, who undertook initial research presented to the social partners at the Jobs Summit, said there was evidence that pay differentials in SA had risen rapidly since 1995 along with the rise in inequality.