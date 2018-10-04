What economists and analysts are saying about the Jobs Summit

The government, business and labour are convening for a two-day summit in Pretoria to focus on the unemployment crisis amid criticism that this will be another talk shop.

Here is what analysts and economists are saying about the summit:

“The summit is important in relation to clarifying issues that must be dealt with. Issues won’t be resolved if the parties adopt ideological rather than practical solutions. There should be deregulation in relation to small employers, to allow them to get into the market and prosper; there is high risk in setting up new business where the regulation is so burdensome that it creates higher financial risks and bureaucratic problems that make it difficult for small businesses to operate,” Rod Harper, head of the employment law, benefit, industrial relations and discrimination department at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela

“I want to hear how they plan to deal with youth unemployment. Government does not have a plan on how to handle youth unemployment. I want to hear government saying we have to devise a plan to tackle youth unemployment and this is one or two steps we are going to take and the details will follow later. They must just say these are the two areas where we are going to focus; this will give an indication of a government of Thuma Mina that is not going to be a continuation of sloganeering,” Labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane

“If SA is to make progress, the country needs a bold reform agenda. We need to change the approach to collective bargaining so that work seekers and smaller firms are not priced out of the market; reduce the cost of employing young people, especially in comparison to older, more experienced workers; and reduce subsidies being paid to firms that are capital and skill intensive,” Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

“There need to be bigger tax breaks and relaxation of the labour laws. It’s a minefield of regulation if you want to open a business and a significant business cost for employers when jobs are created.… Unless we see meaningful structural removal of structural impediments to employment, well intended talk shops will be as successful as the National Development Plan,” Labour consultant Ann Bernstein

“We had a jobs summit two decades ago and a growth and development summit in 2004, but because they were saying we are not allowed to discuss macroeconomic policy … nothing came out of those meetings when they dictated what could be discussed. This time as well, in his speech, the president said whatever is going to happen will happen within the current budgetary framework, so it means it nullifies anything that comes out of the summit,” Duma Gqubule, founding director at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation and an economist